LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens gathered in downtown Los Angeles for a mega-clinic that will offer free medical, dental, and eye care services.

The three-day clinic was being put on by Care Harbor, and was featuring 55 medical examination rooms, 60 dental chairs, and 15 vision lanes.

The clinic started Saturday, and drew thousands.

To date, the mega-clinic has offered medical services valued at more than $18 million over the years.