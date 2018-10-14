NEW YORK (CNN) — The romance between “Sweetener” singer Ariana Grande and “SNL” performer Pete Davidson has turned sour.

The couple, whose whirlwind romance-turned-engagement powered the celebrity gossip machine through the summer, has split, a source close to the singer tells CNN.

Davidson confirmed their engagement in June. They had been dating a few weeks at the time.

The pair met when Grande guest hosted “SNL” in 2014.

Davidson and Grande began dating shortly after she broke up with late rapper Mac Miller.

The pair was never shy about sharing affection for one another publicly, especially on social media.

The early weeks of their courtship were filled with fawning Instagram posts.

Once their engagement went public, they spoke openly about their fast affection for one another.

In an August interview with GQ, Davidson called himself “the luckiest guy in the world.”

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” Davidson recalled. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”

The couple purchased a home together in Manhattan after their engagement.

Grande was also happy to speak about her blissful life with Davidson.

In a song titled “Pete Davidson” from her most recent album, Grande sang: “Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that.”

Not everyone was supportive of the couple’s relationship.

The “Saturday Night Live” star told Howard Stern last month that he received death threats over dating Grande.

“Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she’s so hot,” Davidson told Stern. “Do you know how insane that is? I was like, ‘Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'”

Before entering into a seemingly bliss-filled love story, both Grande and Davidson were open about their personal struggles.

Davidson spoke about his mental health issues just last week during Weekend Update. He’s also discussed his father who was killed on 9/11 when the performer was 7-years-old.

And Grande told British Vogue in May that she was still suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome stemming from the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at her 2017 concert in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Grande has also recently been contending with undisclosed personal issues that reportedly prompted the singer to take a break from work to focus on her well-being.

On Saturday, Grande had been scheduled to perform at a fundraiser for cancer research, but pulled out of the event.

Her manager Scooter Braun alluded to her in a speech at the gathering, saying Grande was going through a difficult time.

Mac Miller, whom Grande dated for two years, died unexpectedly in September.

In a tribute, Grande called Miller her “dearest friend.”

CNN’s Chloe Melas and Megan Thomas contributed to this report.

