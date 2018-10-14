GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police Sunday were searching for those involved in the fatal shooting of one person outside of a banquet hall in Glendale.

The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of the Ararat banquet hall on San Fernando Road just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two men were hit, one of whom died at the scene. The other victim sustained minor injuries.

There were three events being held inside the hall at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter (s), but say at least one fled in a dark-colored SUV.

No further details were immediately available.