SUNLAND (CBSLA) — A multi-city search was taking place Saturday night for a young woman who disappeared four days ago.

22-year-old Sahara Eve Von Fisher was last seen Tuesday in Sunland.

People were plastering flyers with the picture and information of the missing woman in Sunland Park on Saturday.

“As the days go by it’s getting harder and harder to think of her out there,” said Sahara’s mother.

Her mother said Sahara left their home on Stonehurst and Shadow Hills to go for a jog on Tuesday, leaving behind her wallet and cell phone.

When Sahara didn’t come home after an hour she started to worry. But her concern has multiplied now that hours have turned into days.

“She’s very kind and helpful,” said Sahara’s mother. “She may be a bit gullible. She may be a bit trusting because she thinks that all people function from that type of spirit and that’s her spirit.”