  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Man Shot, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for the shooter who killed a man early Friday morning in the South LA area.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vermont, in an unincorporated county area known as Westmont. A man was found collapsed in a street a distance from where the shooting was reported and later pronounced dead, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Arteaga said.

Detectives say the man was shot a distance away. Two dark vehicles had stopped in front of a small crowd of people at the location and three to four suspects had gotten out with firearms and began shooting.

The victim, who was shot in the upper body, ran north on Vermont to 93rd Street, where he collapsed and died, according to sheriff’s officials.

The gunmen returned to their vehicles and drove south on Vermont Avenue onto west 94th Street and out of view, Arteaga said.

It’s unclear if the shooting is gang related.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s