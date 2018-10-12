LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for the shooter who killed a man early Friday morning in the South LA area.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vermont, in an unincorporated county area known as Westmont. A man was found collapsed in a street a distance from where the shooting was reported and later pronounced dead, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Arteaga said.

Detectives say the man was shot a distance away. Two dark vehicles had stopped in front of a small crowd of people at the location and three to four suspects had gotten out with firearms and began shooting.

The victim, who was shot in the upper body, ran north on Vermont to 93rd Street, where he collapsed and died, according to sheriff’s officials.

The gunmen returned to their vehicles and drove south on Vermont Avenue onto west 94th Street and out of view, Arteaga said.

It’s unclear if the shooting is gang related.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)