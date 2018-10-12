LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An estimated 10,000 people were without power Friday evening as thunderstorms hit the Southland, according to the LADWP.

Local fire agencies urged people to stay inside, issuing a reminder that lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel captured lightning strikes around 7 p.m. By 8:30 p.m., heavy rain was falling across Los Angeles County.

In Long Beach, a home was struck by lightning.

Lauren Pickering says she saw sparks and could feel the electrical energy: her pulse raced and the hair on her arms and head stood straight up.

“It shined so bright it looked like it was about 11 a.m. — a beautiful, sunny morning. Then all of a sudden we heard the big, crackling thunder,” Pickering said, adding she hopes she won’t find any damage on the roof when she investigates Saturday morning.

Some, however, said the rain and lightning were welcome sights and sounds.

“It’s nice and relaxing,” one man said. “It’s good to have rain now.”