  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMAnswers with Bayless Conley
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lightning, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Thunderstorms

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An estimated 10,000 people were without power Friday evening as thunderstorms hit the Southland, according to the LADWP.

Local fire agencies urged people to stay inside, issuing a reminder that lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel captured lightning strikes around 7 p.m. By 8:30 p.m., heavy rain was falling across Los Angeles County.

In Long Beach, a home was struck by lightning.

Lauren Pickering says she saw sparks and could feel the electrical energy: her pulse raced and the hair on her arms and head stood straight up.

“It shined so bright it looked like it was about 11 a.m. — a beautiful, sunny morning. Then all of a sudden we heard the big, crackling thunder,” Pickering said, adding she hopes she won’t find any damage on the roof when she investigates Saturday morning.

Some, however, said the rain and lightning were welcome sights and sounds.

“It’s nice and relaxing,” one man said. “It’s good to have rain now.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s