SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A crossing guard is fighting for his life Friday after being struck by a car while pushing a pedestrian out of the way of an oncoming car.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Friday at a crosswalk at Royal Avenue and Vaquero Drive, near Madera Elementary School. The crossing guard, a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Simi Valley police said.

His identity is being withheld at this time.

Witnesses told police the guard was in the crosswalk at the time and may have pushed a pedestrian, described only as a young adult, out of the way of an oncoming car when he was struck.

The driver of the car, an adult male, stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Police say alcohol or drugs are not suspected in this collision.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Senior Officer Kevin Van Fleet at (805) 583-6182.