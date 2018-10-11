  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Aladdin, Disney, Will Smith

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Will Smith gave the world a first look at Disney’s remake of “Aladdin” on Wednesday and fans were divided.

The Grammy-Award winning rapper and Academy-Award nominated actor shared the poster on social media with the caption, “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE!”

Smith will voice Genie, which Robin Williams won a Golden Globe Special Achievement Award in 1993 for his work as the larger-than-life sidekick to Aladdin.

The new “Aladdin” film also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, according to IMDb.

Some fans were ecstatic to hear the news.

ig will smith Will Smith Reveals New Poster For Live Action Aladdin Remake

While others were concerned that Smith was trying to replace Williams and his work in the 1992 animated film.

fb will smith Will Smith Reveals New Poster For Live Action Aladdin Remake

The Disney movie is expected to fly into theaters in May 2019.

