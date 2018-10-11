  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, Caught On Viceo, Tarzana

TARZANA (CBSLA) — Home security video of burglars ransacking a Tarzana home has been released by LAPD detectives, who are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The trio of men are suspected in two burglaries in Tarzana that happened within an hour of each other – one in the 4400 block of Alfarena Place and the other in the 5200 block of Mecca Avenue.

Police say the area has experienced a rash of residential burglaries.

Video shows two of the suspects inside the living room of one of the homes, while a third acts as a look-out in a white Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the identities of the burglars can call Detective William Dunn at (818) 374-7769.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s