TARZANA (CBSLA) — Home security video of burglars ransacking a Tarzana home has been released by LAPD detectives, who are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The trio of men are suspected in two burglaries in Tarzana that happened within an hour of each other – one in the 4400 block of Alfarena Place and the other in the 5200 block of Mecca Avenue.

Police say the area has experienced a rash of residential burglaries.

Video shows two of the suspects inside the living room of one of the homes, while a third acts as a look-out in a white Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the identities of the burglars can call Detective William Dunn at (818) 374-7769.