LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Santa Clarita accountant has been charged with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the Girl Scouts and a cancer center over the period of four years.

Patricia Cascione, 52, a certified public accountant, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of embezzlement by a public or private officer. She was arrested Sept. 17, according to Los Angeles County inmate records.

Cascione embezzled a combined $93,000 from both the Beverly Hills Cancer Center, where she was the chief financial officer, and two chapters of the Girl Scouts, where she served as a volunteer treasurer, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The illegal activity occurred between March 2013 and February 2017.

Cascione stole about $58,000 from the Girl Scouts, prosecutors allege. She also transferred another $34,000 from the cancer center to a Girl Scouts account, which she then embezzled for herself.

Cascione faces a maximum sentenced of three years and eight months in prison if convicted.

Currently out on bail, Cascione is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in L.A. County Superior Court.