BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – One person was injured in an explosion at a Boyle Heights home Thursday afternoon.

The explosion was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home the 1100 block of South Lorena Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

The cause and circumstances of the explosion were not immediately confirmed. The extent of the damage to the home was also not disclosed.

It was unclear if any nearby residences were evacuated.

There was no word of any arrests.