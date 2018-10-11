  • KCAL9On Air

Craig Steven Shaver, Lancaster Antelope Valley, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Threats

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — Authorities formally charged a 47-year-old Lancaster man with attempting to threaten the life of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Craig Steven Shaver faces one felony count each of attempted criminal threats and possession of a firearm — a revolver —  by a felon.

The case also alleges Shaver was convicted in 1991 of grand theft.

Arraignment was scheduled for Thursday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Antelope Valley Division.

On Sept. 30, Shaver allegedly emailed a threat to the senator, prosecutors said. The contents and nature of the threat was not disclosed.

If convicted on the charges,  Shaver faces a possible maximum sentence of more than three years in state prison.

Deputy D. A. Dennis Vincent was assigned to the case.

Bail was set at $50,000.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.

At a campaign-style rally in Iowa on Tuesday, President Trump said Feinstein was one of the Democrats who have gone “wacko” in opposing now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.  A crowd of Trump supporters chanted “Lock her up” when Feinstein’s name was mentioned.

