HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man was stabbed to death early Thursday morning in Hollywood.

LAPD officers called out to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. found a man with a stab wound to his back. Police believe the man, who may have been homeless, was stabbed in an alley and was able to walk out to the street where he was found.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Sunset was closed in both directions during the investigation.

