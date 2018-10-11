LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American flag was stolen from a monument for World War II veterans in downtown Los Angeles.

The flag – which was part of the Go For Broke Monument in the Little Tokyo district honoring Japanese-American veterans of World War II – was stolen sometime around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, according to a company spokesperson.

Surveillance video shows an unidentified man taking down the flag from a flagpole and wearing it on his back like a cape.

The black granite monument bears the name of more than 16,000 veterans.

Mitchell Maki, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Go For Broke National Education Center, said it’s unclear what the man’s motives were.

“We’re disappointed that our flag was taken, although we don’t think there’s any evidence of ill intent toward our veterans,” Maki said. “We believe this was an isolated incident.”