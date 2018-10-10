LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a 91-year-old woman who went missing last month in the Jefferson neighborhood of Central Los Angeles.

Rosa Emma Villaltaarias was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the 1700 block of West 35th Place, according to Los Angeles police.

Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She has light-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue floral print shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 213-996-1800.