Filed Under:Central LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a 91-year-old woman who went missing last month in the Jefferson neighborhood of Central Los Angeles.

capture71 Search Continues For 91 Year Old Woman Who Went Missing In Central LA

Rosa Emma Villaltaarias. (LAPD)

Rosa Emma Villaltaarias was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the 1700 block of West 35th Place, according to Los Angeles police.

Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She has light-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue floral print shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 213-996-1800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s