SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 41-year-old Mexican police officer was arrested Tuesday on the 5 Freeway at the Orange County border carrying 50 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

capture23 OC Deputies Catch Mexican Cop Carrying 50 Pounds Of Meth

Miguel Patron’s police identification card (left), and the meth which was found hidden in the car. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports that the meth was discovered when a car carrying Miguel Patron of Ensenada, Mexico, was pulled over for vehicle code violations on the northbound 5 Freeway on the border between Orange and San Diego counties.

During the traffic stop. Patron provided deputies with a Mexican police officer identification card, the sheriff’s department said. It was not immediately clear which Mexican police agency he worked for.

A K-9 alerted deputies to a hidden compartment in his car, where the 50 pounds of meth were found.

Patron was booked into the San Diego County jail on $200,000 bail.

