SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 41-year-old Mexican police officer was arrested Tuesday on the 5 Freeway at the Orange County border carrying 50 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports that the meth was discovered when a car carrying Miguel Patron of Ensenada, Mexico, was pulled over for vehicle code violations on the northbound 5 Freeway on the border between Orange and San Diego counties.

During the traffic stop. Patron provided deputies with a Mexican police officer identification card, the sheriff’s department said. It was not immediately clear which Mexican police agency he worked for.

A K-9 alerted deputies to a hidden compartment in his car, where the 50 pounds of meth were found.

Patron was booked into the San Diego County jail on $200,000 bail.