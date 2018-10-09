LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of Southern California last week suspended two fraternities for alleged hazing violations.

Sigma Alpha Mu and Phi Sigma Kappa were barred from hosting social events as of Oct. 5 while the university investigates allegations of hazing.

This comes after two other fraternities — Pi Kappa Phi and Alpha Epsilon Pi – last month were placed on interim suspension because of separate hazing allegations.

All four fraternities are not allowed to conduct chapter operations until an investigation is completed by Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards.

“Innocent until proven guilty, but, if this is what USC thinks is appropriate, that’s OK,” student Katherine Bruere told CBS2 Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more fraternities — Sigma Delta Alpha and Tau Kappa Epsilon — are on active social suspension for the entire fall semester due to previous hazing cases.

“Even though the Greek population is only, I think, 32 or 33 percent here, they are one of the big voices that are heard a lot, whether it be campus news or general voices,” student Chris Cheshire said.

Members of Sigma Alpha Mu and Phi Sigma Kappa would not comment about the suspensions.

USC officials also would not go into details about the specific nature of the offenses, except to say that the school takes hazing allegations very seriously.