Porto's Bakery

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Porto’s Bakery and Café is making its wildly popular pastries available to the entire country.

The Cuban bakery, which started in Glendale, launched its Bake at Home service Tuesday and has already drawn interest from fans from as far as New Jersey and Florida.

Only five of Porto’s most popular treats are available to ship – meat pies, Refugio guava and cheese pastries, cheese rolls and guava strudel in a box of 12, and dulce de leche besitos in boxes of 15. They’ll be shipped frozen on dry ice with instructions on how to bake the order when it arrives.

Each box costs $16.99. But locals looking to bypass Porto’s famously long lines should think twice about opting for Bake at Home – shipping costs a hefty $24.99, and there’s two-order minimum.

Porto’s just last year opened a location in Buena Park and a West Covina location is under construction.

