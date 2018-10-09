PLACENTIA (CBSLA) – Two SUVs involved in a crash in a Placentia parking lot wound up slamming through the front of a Goodwill store, leaving five people with minor injuries, including an 88-year-old woman behind the wheel of one of the vehicles.

The crash occurred just after 4:10 p.m. at the store at 1101 E. Imperial Highway, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

Police say the elderly woman was driving in the parking lot and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a parked car which sent both cars flying into the Goodwill store.

Photos from inside the store show clothing racks destroyed and significant damage to both vehicles.

Placentia: At 4:12, OCFA responded to two vehicles into a structure at 1101 E Imperial. 5 total patients. 1 adult female transported to UCI. 4 remaining patients treated for minor injuries and released onscene. pic.twitter.com/rCjgJzYKEs — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 10, 2018

The son of the elderly woman said it happened fast.

“I managed to slam the car into park and turn the key off,” the son said.

