NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — What’s the best way to showcase a brand new, $45 million real estate listing? One inventive real estate agent in Newport Beach decided to do it with a rap video.

“Teach Me How To Dougie” rappers Smoove da General and Yung star in the video about the swanky property. But instead, the Cali Swag District rappers learn how to “duffy,” in reference to a type of boat that’s ubiquitous in Newport Beach.

“14,000 on three lots, five bedrooms with a loft, game room and a gym, and two bars full of gin,” listing agent Tim Smith raps.

“Check the views you’ve been missing,” he continues. “Tim Smith with the listing.”

The giant property also has its own private beach.

The video cost $50,000 to produce, and it seems it was a worth investment. Smith told Realtor.com he believes he’ll sell the property by the end of the year.