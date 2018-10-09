LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person suffered burn injuries Tuesday night in a fire at an apartment building in Lincoln Heights.

The fire was reported about 8:40 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 100 block of East Avenue 26, near Pasadena Avenue, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky9 was over the scene where several fire trucks and 84 firefighters responded. Crews took 22 minutes to knock down the fire, which was burning inside one apartment unit on the second floor.

The age, gender and condition of the burned patient, who was taken to a hospital, were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

