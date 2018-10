PHOENIX (CBSLA) – A good Samaritan acted fast and used his truck as a blockade to save a dog during rush hour traffic in Phoenix.

The dog ran across several lanes of Interstate 17 as drivers swerved or braked just in time to avoid hitting him.

The pup crossed all lanes of traffic and ended up in the HOV lane Monday. That’s where a kind-hearted truck driver came to the dog’s rescue.

The driver stopped traffic, scoop up the poor pup and handed him over to authorities.