LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a car near Woodland Hills.

The crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Oakdale Avenue in the Winnetka area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stopped and is cooperating with police.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)