LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The numbers in Tuesday’s drawing of the Mega Millions lottery are 20, 22, 39, 54, 60 and the Mega number is 18.

The estimated jackpot is $470 million – the sixth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The California Lottery announced there was no jackpot winner in the state for Tuesday’s drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

