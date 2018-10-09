THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities have nabbed 13 suspected members of the Sinaloa drug cartel and seized millions of dollars in drugs and weapons, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The arrests, which included high-ranking Sinaloa members, were made as part of a multi-agency investigation.

Investigators also seized approximately $10 million worth of drugs and weapons, sheriff’s office officials said in a news conference in Thousand Oaks.

“The amount of dedication and hours it takes to pull a complex trafficking organization to the ground is worth mentioning and worth the accolades,” Ventura County Undersheriff Gary Pentis told reporters.

Charges have so far been brought against seven of the 13 suspects.