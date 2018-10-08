  • KCAL9On Air

PRECOTT, ARIZ. (CBSLA/AP) – A pickup truck was hit by a vehicle, went flying through the air and landed on top of another car in central Arizona, authorities said Monday.

Firefighters in the small city of Prescott, about 100 miles north of Phoenix, said it was amazing that the two people in the car and the woman driving the pickup were not hurt after the crash Sunday night.

Prescott Fire Department spokesman E. Conrad Jackson said that the pickup truck driver was hit by another pickup truck that came alongside her vehicle.

The impact sent the pickup that was hit soaring and it landed on the car.

Jackson says the driver who caused the crash fled.

The occupants of the vehicles in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

