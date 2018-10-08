ATLANTA (CBSLA/AP) — It’s deja vu all over again for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For the third year in a row, the boys in blue will be in the National League Championship Series after a three-games-to-one victory in the best-of-five NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Manny Machado drove in four runs with a seventh-inning three-run homer and first-inning double at SunTrust Park.

Ryan Madson retired both batters he faced in the fifth in relief of starter Rich Hill, and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth to clinch the win, striking out the final two batters.

Jonny Venters, the second of seven Atlanta pitchers, allowed two runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Mike Foltynewicz.

The Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, beginning Friday in Milwaukee.

