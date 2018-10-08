  • KCAL9On Air

Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Sun Valley Sunday night.

The collision was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Strathern Street and Belligham Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the victim was riding eastbound in the designated bicycle lane when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle described as a dark, possibly gray SUV that stopped for a few seconds and continued on without rendering aid to the victim, police said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

