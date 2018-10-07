PASADENA (CBSLA) — After two dominating wins against Atlanta, the Dodgers lost Sunday evening. Down 5-0 at one point, they tied the game and ended up losing 6-5 on a Freddie Freeman home run.

Dodgers fans know — there is always tomorrow. Game 4 of the NLDS will be played starting at 1:30 p.m. our time Monday.

And our time is a most appropriate phrase. KCAL9’s Greg Mills was at Barney’s Beanery in Pasadena watching game 3 along with some fans who were bummed and disappointed but quite optimistic about the future.

“They just need one more, one more. ‘Til tomorrow. It’ll be good. Still have faith,” says, Lyli Acereta.

She is correct. The Dodgers are up 2-1 in the best of five series. A win tomorrow and it’s all over for the team from Atlanta.

The Pasadena bar and restaurant was filled, natch, with people wearing their blue and white.

“Tomorrow will be a better day,” said one man

“Can’t always win them all, right?,” said Robert Alfaro.

No, but the Dodgers came close. They shut down the Braves without a run in the first two games. Tonight, rookie Walker Buehler had one bad inning where he gave up five runs, including a grand slam to fellow rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. The Dodgers had the tying run on third in the ninth but couldn’t score.

“I have faith that my Dodgers will pull off the victory. We will be at the World Series again,” said an optimistic Tim Deli.

To get to the series, the Dodgers first have to beat Atlanta and then LA is going to have to meet up with the Milwaukee Brewers — a team proving to be quite formidable — they just beat the Rockies three straight.

Carlos Alvarez told Mills he’s still very much on Team Dodgers. He hasn’t lost his faith.

And he thinks the Dodgers will win the series. “Yeah they will,” says Alvarez.

Every TV was set to the Dodgers-Braves game. Well, all but one.

Nathan Purnell instead was checking out Texas against Texas. And — not baseball! He explained that his friend Alina’s Houston Texans were beating his Dallas Cowboys.

And with that, Alina might have been the only person to leave Barney’s with a smile on her face Sunday evening.