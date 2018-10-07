DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group of demonstrators gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall Sunday to protest the recent confirmation of embattled appellate judge and new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, just one of many such gatherings across the country since yesterday.

Though the outraged might have been a tempered a bit by revelers at different events also being held in the area, supporters of the #MeToo movement and members of a leftist group who came out had choice words for Kavanaugh, who was confirmed by the Senate Saturday after being accused of sexual assault by Palo Alto psychologist Christine Blasey Ford and at least two other women.

When CBS2 asked protester Madeline Merritt if it might be too late for protests, she responded, “It’s not about being too late when what we have all experienced as survivors is a process, that it felt very much like an assault.

“And so it’s very important for us to come out here today to say we see what you did, how you did it, and it’s not OK,” Merritt continued.

The final Senate vote was 50-48 in favor of confirmation.