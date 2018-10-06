LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Brett Kavanaugh was being confirmed to serve on the nation’s highest court, thousands took to the streets to protest the appointment by President Trump and confirmation by Senate Republicans.

Hundreds of protesters chanted and sang “March on my sisters,” on the steps of the Supreme Court.

After the 50-48 vote, Vice President Mike Pence made it official inside the Senate, “The nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh of Maryland to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is confirmed.”

The conclusion did nothing to end the bitter fight and bare knuckle fight between both sides.

“Today begins a new chapter in American history where the Supreme Court will move significantly to the right,” Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said derisively.

“Hope this is bottom, if it’s not, God help us all,” said Lindsey Graham, the Republican Senator from South Carolina who lambasted democrats for what he called shoddy treatment of Kavanaugh.

The bitter fight followed allegations the judge sexually assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — when the two were in high school.

A brief (four days) FBI investigation turned up no corroborating witnesses but plenty of finger pointing. The president was criticized for setting parameters of what witnesses could give testimony. The investigation didn’t include talking to either Blasey Ford or Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, lawyer Michael Avenatti said the FBI never attempted to interview his client who also made accusations about Kavanaugh attending and participating in parties where women were given alcohol and sexually assaulted.

The one thing both sides could agree on? The process had flaws.

“It has been cruel reckless and indecent,” said Republican Senate Whip John Cornyn of Texas.

Democrat Senator Patty Murray of Washington didn’t hold back about who she thought was to blame.

“I believe republican leaders and President Trump did everything they could to hide the facts [about Kavanaugh],” she said.

Protesters tried to interrupt the vote several times. Several screamed “Shame.”

Outside federal police took some away in handcuffs as they objected to the Kavanaugh vote.

One woman, in garb resembling the TV show “The Handmaid’s Tale,” said she was upset about having to protest.

“I was here when Anita Hill wasn’t believed and I can’t believe I’m back here again for the same reason,” she said.

There were some Kavanaugh supporters in the crowd as well.

“The reality is that our judicial system is based on the presumption of innocence,” said Kavanaugh supporter Annabelle Rutledge.

President Trump says he congratulated Kavanaugh after the confirmation vote.

“The beautiful thing is that he’s now in. he’s going to be there for a long time and he’s just an outstanding intellect…” the president told reporters.