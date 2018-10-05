THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A driver’s dash cam video captured the dramatic moments a big rig swerved into a lane causing an accident, and the whole thing seemed to be intentional.

It happened on the northbound 405 Freeway near the 101.

The driver of the semi-truck veers into the lane in front of an SUV, causing it to get hit by another truck behind it. Luckily, the crash was not catastrophic, but the truck driver never stopped to check.

The man who recorded the incident, who did not wish to be on camera, said he gave the truck’s license plate number to police.