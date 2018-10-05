CARSON (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are probing the shooting death of a woman in Carson.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on the 900 block of E. Joel Street.

The victim — an adult Asian female — was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified woman had at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, officials said.

There was no suspect information. Detectives were trying to determine a motive.

KCAL9’s Kandiss Crone reported from the location.

She said the victim was in her 60s and was found inside her home. Detectives would not say if there were any signs of forced entry.

Relatives of the woman came to the home but were too distraught to speak to the media.

Neighbors described the area as quiet and were shocked a crime of this nature occurred in their vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).