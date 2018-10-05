New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
Filed Under:Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A small brush fire broke out near the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar Friday morning, on the border of the Angeles National Forest.

capture13 Firefighters Quickly Contain 3 Acre Sylmar Brush Fire

(CBS2)

The approximately three-acre fire was reported just after 5 a.m. off the 14000 block of West Olive View Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The slow-moving blaze was burning in remote terrain and was not threatening any buildings, LAFD said. There were no evacuations or injuries.

Along with LAFD, firefighters with the L.A. County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest also responded and assisted in battling the blaze from the ground and in the air.

The fire’s forward progress was stopped just after 8 a.m., according to LACFD.

There was no word on a cause.

