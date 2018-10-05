MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — A homeless couple is recovering Friday after being attacked with battery acid as they slept in a Mission Hills park.

Police were called just after midnight Sunday to Devonwood Park, 10230 Woodman Ave., and found two people with burns – a 35-year-old man with burns to his skin and a 42-year-old woman with chemical burns on her face and arms.

The man said he woke up to the woman screaming in pain and running from where they were sleeping, LAPD Officer Tony Im told the Los Angeles Daily News.

The couple said it was the third time in the past three weeks they’ve been attacked as they slept in the park. They said the first time they were doused with gasoline, and the second time with bleach, Im said.

Both were taken to a hospital and the woman required surgery for her face, Detective Donald Guzman told the newspaper. The man was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the attacks can call LAPD detectives at (818) 838-9800.

