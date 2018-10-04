New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
Filed Under:Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed when she lost control of her car and slammed into a concrete barrier in Inglewood Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of Florence and Isis avenues. According to Inglewood police, the woman was driving north on Isis Avenue when she lost control of her Toyota Corolla in the intersection and careened into a concrete barrier.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where both she and her fetus were pronounced dead. The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 310-412-5134.

