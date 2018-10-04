UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSLA) – Dozens of firefighters battling a raging fire which sparked at an abandoned church in University Park Thursdsay morning.

The fire broke out before 6:20 a.m. in the 700 block of West Washington Boulevard. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames emanating from the two-story building.

The fire was so big that the 133 firefighters were forced to take a defensive position.

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire had still not been extinguished, but crews were making progress, according to LAFD spokesman Capt. Erik Scott. There were no injuries.

The 19,811 square-foot building was built in 1923 and served a mortuary before being converted to a church, the fire department said. It is currently abandoned.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.