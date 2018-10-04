New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:University Park

UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSLA) – Dozens of firefighters battling a raging fire which sparked at an abandoned church in University Park Thursdsay morning.

9b937e4db9d04493a76440086f19aa5b Greater Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Church In University Park

(CBS2)

The fire broke out before 6:20 a.m. in the 700 block of West Washington Boulevard. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames emanating from the two-story building.

The fire was so big that the 133 firefighters were forced to take a defensive position.

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire had still not been extinguished, but crews were making progress, according to LAFD spokesman Capt. Erik Scott. There were no injuries.

The 19,811 square-foot building was built in 1923 and served a mortuary before being converted to a church, the fire department said. It is currently abandoned.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s