MONROVIA (CBSLA) — An apparent DUI crash into a tree that took out a power pole will keep a stretch of Huntington Drive in Monrovia closed until at least 3 p.m. Thursday.

A car hit a tree, which toppled a power pole, at about midnight in the 900 block of East Huntington Drive. The driver has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, and police are investigating if she was intoxicated at the time.

As many as 2,000 homes were without power immediately after the crash, but electricity was quickly restored to most of those customers. Power is scheduled to be fully restored by 8 a.m.

The toppled power pole left wires across Huntington Drive, which will remain closed between Mountain and Buena Vista Drive until at least 3 p.m. Crews are on the scene working to clean up the mess and repair the power pole and lines.