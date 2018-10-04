Let’s face it: Angelenos love our Mexican food. So, when it comes to celebrating National Taco Day, we don’t take this foodie holiday lightly.

Along with restaurants like El Torito, Acapulco and Chevy’s, which are each offering a free taco when a guest comes in and says “TACO”, Frida Tacos and Taco Libre are offering $2 tacos all day.

Make sure to check out these top spots if you’re looking for something extra special.

Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 788-4868

www.casavega.com Opened in 1956 by Rafael “Ray” Vega, Casa Vega serves up authentic Mexican cuisine and delicious margaritas in a warm and cozy atmosphere. To celebrate National Taco Day, Casa Vega will be offering guests bloody marys or micheladas adorned with mini tacos for $15.

Casa Escobar

2500 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 828-1315

casaescobarwilshire.com For National Taco Day visit Casa Escobar and enjoy crispy shell tacos filled with shredded turkey and topped with a Cali-style slaw and cranberry crema. Casa Escobar has been operating in Santa Monica since 1967 serving traditional Mexican food to over three generations of local families and tourists alike. Make sure to also try out their Spinach enchiladas and crispy chicken tacos.

Mondo Taco

2200 Colorado Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(310) 310-8922

www.mondotaco.com Mondo Taco will be offering 30% off all of their tacos and beers when you dine in on Taco Day from 7 p.m to 10 p.m.

Casita Del Campo

1920 Hyperion Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 662-4255

www.casitadelcampo.net To celebrate National Taco Day, Casita Del Campo will offer tacos for $2 a piece from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. From their carnitas tacos prepared with their very own slow braised secret recipe, to the shredded beef, chicken, or pork tacos, there will be something for everyone. Or, try their new fried avocado tacos that comes with shredded lettuce and cheese and can be topped with any of their home-made salsas.

Amor Y Tacos

13333 South St.

Cerritos, CA 90703

(562) 860-2667

www.amorytacos.com Critically acclaimed chef Thomas Ortega went back to his roots by opening his award winning restaurant Amor Y Tacos in his hometown of Cerritos a few years ago. Ortega and Amor Y Tacos will be offering their “Mi Abuela” OC tacos for National Taco Day for just $5. The tacos are made up of ground beef and papas, lettuce, salsa arbor, and cotija cream in a crunchy tortilla shell. Guests can also order the highly popular “Tour de Taco” platter. The platter comes with 5 tacos and your choice of meat: short ribs, tinga de pollo, rajas con quest, carne asida, and carnitas.

Toca Madera

8450 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 852-9400

www.tocamadera.com Toca Madera will be offering a taco flight trio for National Taco Day. Taco types include their duck tinga mole tacos, charred octopus tacos and a chimichurri tofu option for $15. The chef specialty tacos from the flight can also be purchased individually for $5.

Tocaya Organica

1715 Pacific Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

(424) 744-8692

www.tocayaorganica.com Tocaya Organica will be launching a new al pastor taco in celebration of National Taco Day. Choose your protein, add on tomatoes, garlic and onions, and top it off with grilled pineapple salsa and/or arbol salsa.

El Pollo Loco

Multiple Locations

www.elpolloloco.com Buy one taco platter, and you’ll get one free Wednesday, October 4th this year at participating locations. Make sure to get the coupon on the website though first! Taco platter options are chicken avocado, avocado tacos al carbon, shrimp mango and chicken bacon cheddar.

Diablo Restaurant

3129 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 666-4666

3129 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 666-4666 www.diablotacos.com Serving New-American cuisine offering gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, Diablo Restaurant will be featuring any two tacos on their menu plus a house margarita for only $10 on National Taco Day. Make sure to try their maple fried chicken tacos and beer battered rockfish tacos for the chef’s creative take on this delicious Mexican treat. Or, for a vegan option, order up their brussels sprouts tacos or their tempura rainbow cauliflower tacos.

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 899-1106

www.elcholo.com Featuring authentic and traditional Mexican dishes, El Cholo restaurants around the city offer up dishes from family recipes dating back to 1923. Come and celebrate on National Taco Day as they extend taco Tuesday to Wednesday and will be featuring Fiesta Hour all night with cantina tacos, half-off premium tequilas, $7 El Cholo Margaritas and more. Order up other classics such as their famous green corn tamales, the #1 Combination Plate, and their fresh table-side guacamole.

Pappy’s Seafood

301 W 6th St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(424) 224-5444

www.pappysseafood.com San Pedro’s Pappy’s Seafood embodies the seaside soul of this Port town and features fresh, sustainable and local seafood fare and craft beer. Pappy’s will be celebrating National Taco Day on Wednesday, October 4th with a special offering of two tacos with a beer or one taco with two beers for $10. Choose from seasonal white fish (grilled), shrimp, chicken, steak, or veggie tacos and a beer from their wide selection of local craft brews.

Tortilla Republic

616 N Robertson Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 657-9888

tortillarepublic.com Treat yourself to two specials for National Taco Day at Tortilla Republic. The first taco is a Jalisco style beef “birria” ($14) and offers up slowly cooked ribs and shank meat with a peanut and chile de arbol salsa. Served with pinto beans and fresh cilantro, it’s one option you won’t want to miss. The restaurant will also be offering their Tacos de Jicama ($13), which is wrapped in fresh thinly sliced jicama “tortillas” with shrimp, chipotle aioli and cilantro inside then corn salsa and guacamole as a garnish on top. For a Vegan option, try their pastor cauliflower tacos ($12), made with Adobo marinated cauliflower.

RED O Santa Monica

1541 Ocean Avenue, Suite #120

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-1600

www.redorestaurant.com Famed chef Rick Bayless and his team at RED O Santa Monica and RED O Melrose will be offering all tacos on their menu for $3 all day. Their street taco options include carnitas, chicken and crispy style short rib barbacoa. Their grilled corn tacos are a special entrée on the menu on offer as well.

Harbor House

1000 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(323) 642-8393

harborhousedtla.com For National Taco Day they will be running a 3 tacos for $15 special where you can order their brisket dip tacos served with horseradish crema, caramelized onion, provolone, chives and au jus.

Broken Shaker

The Freehand

416 W. 8th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 612-0021

www.freehandhotels.com Broken Shaker will be offering their tacos at half price all day for National Taco Day. For $6, enjoy crispy shrimp and potato tacos with salsa campechano along with a DTLA inspired cocktail.

Cabo Cantina

11829 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 312-5840

www.cabocantina.com To celebrate, all five locations are extending their weekly “Taco Tuesday” to Wednesday, October 4th allowing guests to enjoy all-you-can-eat tacos for $6.95 per person with a minimum purchase of one beverage. Rice and beans are included.

Taco Bell

Multiple Locations

www.tacobell.com In honor of National Taco Day, Taco Bell will be offering patrons a box of tacos for just $5! The box will include four classic Taco Bell tacos: a nacho cheese Doritos Locos taco, a crunchy taco, their Cool Ranch Doritos Locos tacos and a Fiera Doritos Locos taco. To make it extra special for the foodie holiday, each taco will be wrapped in special wrappers relating to National Taco Day!

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

4250-4252 Lincoln Blvd.

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 574-1420

www.rubios.com In conjunction with Taco Tuesday, Rubio’s will be offering their signature fish taco that helped put the company on the map, as well as a few newer selections. Special all day deals include their $1.75 original fish taco, the $2 original fish taco especial, their $2.25 original fish taco with new mango salsa (available only on October 3rd) and $1 off all alcohol after 2 p.m.

Bottlefish

11677 San Vicente Blvd #200

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 954-9495

www.bottlefish.com Bottlefish in Brentwood offers sustainable seafood, raw-bar bites and craft cocktails. In celebration of National Taco Day, Bottlefish will be offering their recently debuted fish tacos for just $4 at its bar all day. The fish tacos are served on two warm corn tortillas with grilled or baja-style Atlantic cod, fresh pico de gallo and black beans, and drizzled with house-made avocado crema.