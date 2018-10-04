Casa Vega
13301 Ventura Blvd.
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-4868
www.casavega.com
Opened in 1956 by Rafael “Ray” Vega, Casa Vega serves up authentic Mexican cuisine and delicious margaritas in a warm and cozy atmosphere. To celebrate National Taco Day, Casa Vega will be offering guests bloody marys or micheladas adorned with mini tacos for $15.
Casa Escobar
2500 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 828-1315
casaescobarwilshire.com
For National Taco Day visit Casa Escobar and enjoy crispy shell tacos filled with shredded turkey and topped with a Cali-style slaw and cranberry crema. Casa Escobar has been operating in Santa Monica since 1967 serving traditional Mexican food to over three generations of local families and tourists alike. Make sure to also try out their Spinach enchiladas and crispy chicken tacos.
Mondo Taco
2200 Colorado Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 310-8922
www.mondotaco.com
Mondo Taco will be offering 30% off all of their tacos and beers when you dine in on Taco Day from 7 p.m to 10 p.m.
Casita Del Campo
1920 Hyperion Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 662-4255
www.casitadelcampo.net
To celebrate National Taco Day, Casita Del Campo will offer tacos for $2 a piece from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. From their carnitas tacos prepared with their very own slow braised secret recipe, to the shredded beef, chicken, or pork tacos, there will be something for everyone. Or, try their new fried avocado tacos that comes with shredded lettuce and cheese and can be topped with any of their home-made salsas.
Amor Y Tacos
13333 South St.
Cerritos, CA 90703
(562) 860-2667
www.amorytacos.com
Critically acclaimed chef Thomas Ortega went back to his roots by opening his award winning restaurant Amor Y Tacos in his hometown of Cerritos a few years ago. Ortega and Amor Y Tacos will be offering their “Mi Abuela” OC tacos for National Taco Day for just $5. The tacos are made up of ground beef and papas, lettuce, salsa arbor, and cotija cream in a crunchy tortilla shell. Guests can also order the highly popular “Tour de Taco” platter. The platter comes with 5 tacos and your choice of meat: short ribs, tinga de pollo, rajas con quest, carne asida, and carnitas.
Toca Madera
8450 W 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 852-9400
www.tocamadera.com
Toca Madera will be offering a taco flight trio for National Taco Day. Taco types include their duck tinga mole tacos, charred octopus tacos and a chimichurri tofu option for $15. The chef specialty tacos from the flight can also be purchased individually for $5.
Tocaya Organica
1715 Pacific Ave.
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 744-8692
www.tocayaorganica.com
Tocaya Organica will be launching a new al pastor taco in celebration of National Taco Day. Choose your protein, add on tomatoes, garlic and onions, and top it off with grilled pineapple salsa and/or arbol salsa.
El Pollo Loco
Multiple Locations
www.elpolloloco.com
Buy one taco platter, and you’ll get one free Wednesday, October 4th this year at participating locations. Make sure to get the coupon on the website though first! Taco platter options are chicken avocado, avocado tacos al carbon, shrimp mango and chicken bacon cheddar.
3129 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 666-4666
www.diablotacos.comServing New-American cuisine offering gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, Diablo Restaurant will be featuring any two tacos on their menu plus a house margarita for only $10 on National Taco Day. Make sure to try their maple fried chicken tacos and beer battered rockfish tacos for the chef’s creative take on this delicious Mexican treat. Or, for a vegan option, order up their brussels sprouts tacos or their tempura rainbow cauliflower tacos.
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 899-1106
www.elcholo.com
Featuring authentic and traditional Mexican dishes, El Cholo restaurants around the city offer up dishes from family recipes dating back to 1923. Come and celebrate on National Taco Day as they extend taco Tuesday to Wednesday and will be featuring Fiesta Hour all night with cantina tacos, half-off premium tequilas, $7 El Cholo Margaritas and more. Order up other classics such as their famous green corn tamales, the #1 Combination Plate, and their fresh table-side guacamole.
Pappy’s Seafood
301 W 6th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
(424) 224-5444
www.pappysseafood.com
San Pedro’s Pappy’s Seafood embodies the seaside soul of this Port town and features fresh, sustainable and local seafood fare and craft beer. Pappy’s will be celebrating National Taco Day on Wednesday, October 4th with a special offering of two tacos with a beer or one taco with two beers for $10. Choose from seasonal white fish (grilled), shrimp, chicken, steak, or veggie tacos and a beer from their wide selection of local craft brews.
Tortilla Republic
616 N Robertson Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 657-9888
tortillarepublic.com
Treat yourself to two specials for National Taco Day at Tortilla Republic. The first taco is a Jalisco style beef “birria” ($14) and offers up slowly cooked ribs and shank meat with a peanut and chile de arbol salsa. Served with pinto beans and fresh cilantro, it’s one option you won’t want to miss. The restaurant will also be offering their Tacos de Jicama ($13), which is wrapped in fresh thinly sliced jicama “tortillas” with shrimp, chipotle aioli and cilantro inside then corn salsa and guacamole as a garnish on top. For a Vegan option, try their pastor cauliflower tacos ($12), made with Adobo marinated cauliflower.
RED O Santa Monica
1541 Ocean Avenue, Suite #120
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-1600
www.redorestaurant.com
Famed chef Rick Bayless and his team at RED O Santa Monica and RED O Melrose will be offering all tacos on their menu for $3 all day. Their street taco options include carnitas, chicken and crispy style short rib barbacoa. Their grilled corn tacos are a special entrée on the menu on offer as well.
Harbor House
1000 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(323) 642-8393
harborhousedtla.com
For National Taco Day they will be running a 3 tacos for $15 special where you can order their brisket dip tacos served with horseradish crema, caramelized onion, provolone, chives and au jus.
Broken Shaker
The Freehand
416 W. 8th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 612-0021
www.freehandhotels.com
Broken Shaker will be offering their tacos at half price all day for National Taco Day. For $6, enjoy crispy shrimp and potato tacos with salsa campechano along with a DTLA inspired cocktail.
Cabo Cantina
11829 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 312-5840
www.cabocantina.com
To celebrate, all five locations are extending their weekly “Taco Tuesday” to Wednesday, October 4th allowing guests to enjoy all-you-can-eat tacos for $6.95 per person with a minimum purchase of one beverage. Rice and beans are included.
Taco Bell
Multiple Locations
www.tacobell.com
In honor of National Taco Day, Taco Bell will be offering patrons a box of tacos for just $5! The box will include four classic Taco Bell tacos: a nacho cheese Doritos Locos taco, a crunchy taco, their Cool Ranch Doritos Locos tacos and a Fiera Doritos Locos taco. To make it extra special for the foodie holiday, each taco will be wrapped in special wrappers relating to National Taco Day!
Rubio’s Coastal Grill
4250-4252 Lincoln Blvd.
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 574-1420
www.rubios.com
In conjunction with Taco Tuesday, Rubio’s will be offering their signature fish taco that helped put the company on the map, as well as a few newer selections. Special all day deals include their $1.75 original fish taco, the $2 original fish taco especial, their $2.25 original fish taco with new mango salsa (available only on October 3rd) and $1 off all alcohol after 2 p.m.
Bottlefish
11677 San Vicente Blvd #200
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 954-9495
www.bottlefish.com
Bottlefish in Brentwood offers sustainable seafood, raw-bar bites and craft cocktails. In celebration of National Taco Day, Bottlefish will be offering their recently debuted fish tacos for just $4 at its bar all day. The fish tacos are served on two warm corn tortillas with grilled or baja-style Atlantic cod, fresh pico de gallo and black beans, and drizzled with house-made avocado crema.