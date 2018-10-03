PASADENA (CBSLA) — If you’ve filled up your gas tank lately, you may have noticed prices at the pump are higher than normal for this time of year.

As CBSLA’s Kandiss Crone reports, filling up at the pump is becoming more painful for drivers across the Southland.

“It hits you in the pocketbook,” said Ruth Coyne. “Especially when it goes up this much.”

“I’m a ride share driver. I share my ride every day so it’s really hard. Really troubling to fill up almost every day,” said Amechi Idu.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in Los Angeles and Long Beach is $3.84. That’s 12 cents higher than last week and 73 cents higher than this time last year.

Dennis Dai said the high price of gas makes him glad he drives a Mini Cooper.

“I prefer to choose this kind of car to save the money,” said Dai.

Gas experts say issues at local refineries had caused investors to push wholesale prices up.

On top of that, global supply and demand concerns have also played a factor.

Drivers say if prices keep inching up, they’ll have to change their routines to save a few bucks.

“I will be more careful about distances I’m driving and where I’m going and I’ll look at gas stations that have lower prices,” said Coyne.

“Check my tires and make sure it’s properly inflated because that can cause increased mileage as well,” said Dai.

AAA says the issues at the local refineries should be resolved soon so hopefully that means some relief at the pump.