VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A deputy-involved shooting left a woman dead.

The woman in a white Mercedes made it halfway out of the driveway before a police officer shot her during an assault investigation. She died on 7th Street in Victorville.

Ellen Garcia works at Curt’s Pharmacy across the street from an auto shop and used car business.

She says a security guard who monitors the properties told her that a woman came back to the business dissatisfied with a recent purchase and yelling about it.

“He said there was a lady that was sold a lemon from the car dealership and there was a confrontation,” said Garcia.

At some point the Victorville Police Department got a call about an assault.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is not yet revealing what prompted that officer to fire his gun through the glass.

But a friend of the business owner said that the woman got back in the Mercedes visibly upset and drove in the direction of the officer.

“She ran at him out of anger and during that time the officer shot six or seven times,” said Garcia.

Now some of the small business owners in this little corner of town want to know if the woman was armed and if there was any other way to de-escalate the situation.

“It’s just sad you know,” said Garcia. “I hope she doesn’t have kids.”