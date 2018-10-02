  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Geyser, Hollywood, Water Main Break

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A street in Hollywood has again been shut down after a water main break sent up a geyser of rushing water 30 feet into the air and left a crater in the asphalt.

The break was first seen by a neighbor at about 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Grace Avenue, in the Hollywood hillsides. The geyser continued, with water shooting up as high as 30 feet into the air, until at least 6 a.m., when it was finally shut off.

The break is the second on the street in just a month – the previous one happened at about a block away.

Crews are on the scene to repair the street and the 6-inch cast iron water main.

