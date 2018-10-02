New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBSLA) – A group of teens is in custody following a brutal attack of a 12-year-old boy that was caught on camera.

Police said the assault happened Sept. 28 in front of a home in the 10100 block of Swann Way in Elk Grove – just south of Sacramento. The incident was caught on a home’s surveillance camera and showed the boy walking a bike on a sidewalk where he was confronted by someone in a car.

The video shows the suspect in the car get out, and another boy is seen running up as the victim gets pushed to the ground by the first suspect.

Two more boys run over from across the street, and one appears to kick the victim in the head as he runs past.

The suspects then appear to lift the boy up by his limbs and backpack.

CBS Sacramento reports the suspects took the boy’s Air Jordan shoes and cell phone.

“I was so scared I didn’t know what to do, so I blocked my face with my arms,” the victim, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS Sacramento.

The four suspects, who are 16 and 17 years old, were all charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, and one was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

