SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/CBS Denver) – Travelers looking for bargain flights are in luck: Southwest Airline’s semi-annual 72-hour sale is offering one-way flights starting at $49 on the carrier’s shortest routes.

Flights on longer routes are available for $79, $99 and $129 each way.

Options out of Los Angeles starting at $49 include Albuquerque, El Paso, Las Vegas, Oakland, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Jose and Tucson.

Click here for a city-by-city list of sale fares.

The following restrictions and exclusions apply: