LAKE TAHOE (CBSLA) — California’s newest hiking trail needs a few pieces of specialized gear – oxygen tanks, scuba suits and flippers.

The Emerald Bay State Park Maritime Heritage Trail is California’s first underwater trail. It showcases Lake Tahoe’s historic recreational watercraft and barges in their final resting places on the bed of the picturesque lake. Some of the wooden boats have been there since the 1940s.

The boats were used on the lake during the 1920s and 1930s, the heyday of the Emerald Bay Resort and the construction of the Scandinavian “castle,” Vikingsholm, according to California State Parks. The watercraft were purposely sunk, and the collection is the largest, most diverse group of sunken small watercraft in their original location known to exist in the nation.

The four dive sites of the trail range in depth from 10 to 60 feet. Informational panels have been placed at each dive site, plus divers can also bring along waterproof information cards, to learn more about the history of each site.