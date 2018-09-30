Comments
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — On person is dead and another injured after a small plane crashed near an air strip in La Verne Sunday evening.
The crash involving a single-engine Cessna 177RG was reported at around 6 p.m. The pilot was “practicing approaches” into Bracket Field Airport before the aircraft crashed into a nearby plant nursery, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The survivor’s condition was not known Sunday night.
The crash is being investigated by La Verne police, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)