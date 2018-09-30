STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — On person is dead and another injured after a small plane crashed near an air strip in La Verne Sunday evening.

The crash involving a single-engine Cessna 177RG was reported at around 6 p.m. The pilot was “practicing approaches” into Bracket Field Airport before the aircraft crashed into a nearby plant nursery, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A visual of the plane crash at Bracket Airport in Pomona/ La Verne…two people on board, one killed, the other rushed to a hospital in unknown condition. Pilot was reportedly practicing approaches @CBSLA @KNX1070 @LACoScan pic.twitter.com/4cmu2s79Gu — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) October 1, 2018

The survivor’s condition was not known Sunday night.

The crash is being investigated by La Verne police, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

