GRAND CANYON (CBSLA/CBS News) – When you’re Will Smith, celebrating your 50th birthday means jumping out of a helicopter that’s hovering over a national landmark.

In the video posted Tuesday, Smith waits in the helicopter and shakes his head just before saying, “Never look down. That was just terrible.”

Finally, he leaps out of the helicopter, strapped into a harness and bungee cords, while friends and family members, including wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and kids Trey Smith and Willow Smith look on.

Dangling in the air, Smith says, “This is gorgeous.” He directs kisses toward the camera and says, “This is some of the most beautiful stuff I’ve ever seen in my life,” as he hangs over a gorge in northeastern Arizona.

His former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast mate, Alfonso Ribeiro, served as a host who interviewed Smith and his family before and after the jump.

“Absolute terror to the most exhilarating thing,” Smith said.

The stunt took place outside Grand Canyon National Park on the Navajo Nation. The AP reports that a Navajo medicine man gave Smith a blessing and thanked him for visiting the reservation. The “Bright” star used the event to raise money for charity, reportedly the Global Citizen’s education campaigns which benefits kids in struggling countries. People who donated entered an online lottery to watch the jump in person.

