LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS News) – Hurricane Rosa is expected to bring some much-needed rain to the Southland and increase surf and rip currents along the coast this weekend.

Some areas of Los Angeles County could see up to an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a preliminary storm total estimate from Monday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Highest amounts across L.A. County with 1/2 to 1 inch. Bulk of the rain expected Tuesday. These amounts could change based on the track of remnants of #HurricaneRosa #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/dInpC3AeZk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2018

Surf from 6 to 10 feet is possible on Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches as early as Saturday night or Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Orange County may see seas up to 8 feet while surf could reach 5 feet along San Diego County.

Rosa, which is now a Category 3 storm, weakened slightly off Mexico’s Pacific Coast on Friday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was located 625 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California as of Friday evening. It was moving west at 6 mph.

It is expected to become a tropical storm by late Sunday as it heads northeast toward the Baja California peninsula. The hurricane center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but swells generated by Rosa were expected to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions along portions of southwestern Mexico, the peninsula and southern California.

Remnants of the Rosa are expected to hit Arizona on Sunday, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the threat of localized flooding, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters say up to 4 inches could fall in some areas through Wednesday, including Flagstaff, Payson, Prescott and the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. The North Rim could see up to 6 inches.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.