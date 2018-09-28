STANTON (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested early Friday after allegedly stabbing his father, mother and sister at their home in Stanton.

Deputies responded to a home in the 11100 block of Irwin Drive and found three family members with stab wounds and the suspect’s girlfriend with an injury to her face, Orange County sheriff’s Lt. E. Manhart said.

All four were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The girlfriend was not stabbed, and was seen being taken away in an ambulance while holding an icepack to her head.

The investigation found that the suspect had apparently gotten into an altercation with his family just before the stabbing, Manhart said.

The suspect also suffered unspecified injuries, but was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)