LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police and a worried father from Houston are searching desperately Friday for a woman and her daughter who were last seen two weeks ago at the El Monte bus station.

Amanda Kay Key, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and her 11-year-old daughter Haley Marie Vilven came out to California from Oklahoma for a job interview. But they suffered a series of unfortunate events including, trouble with Key’s medication and car problems.

“We missed a communication to get money to her so she could catch a bus back to where I live in Houston, and that was terrible,” said Steven Jindra, Key’s father.

Jindra believes his daughter may have had a problem with her medication because of the change he saw in a text he got from her.

“She was still sounding cognizant then,” Jindra said of the message he got from his daughter. “But then on Sunday evening, I got a text that showed that she was very distraught.”

They may have been seen near Union Station in Los Angeles or the El Monte bus station, where Jindra is handing out flyers with images of his daughter and granddaughter.

Key is described as a 40-year-old white woman, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Haley is white, 4-feet-10 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. They were last heard from on Sept. 15.

Jindra is concerned that his daughter doesn’t have a working cell phone, and wants her to know he’s in the Southern California area, ready to help.

“We want people in that area to really look on the roads, the paths,” he said. “She might have gone out to the woods, or to a park. It’s a dangerous situation.”